Okay, we'll admit it: We would do almost anything to spend a day watching Charlotte Tilbury work her makeup magic. The famed runway, editorial, and celebrity makeup artist has helped shape the looks of some of the most iconic women in the beauty, fashion, and film industries (Kate Moss, anyone?). And she even has her own namesake line of incredible beauty products.
During this year's 73rd annual Golden Globes weekend, Tilbury kept herself very busy prepping stars like Eva Green, Alicia Vikander, and January Jones. Like always, the artist created effortlessly radiant looks that will surely serve as inspiration for our own makeup this year.
Although we weren't able to tag along with her in the flesh, we were still able to go behind the scenes. Tilbury shared exclusive images from Golden Globes Sunday with us, from start to finish. Ever wondered what products the makeup artist uses, or simply want an inside look at her glam life? Check out the slides ahead.
