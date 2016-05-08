Kim Kardashian shared a preview of her June Vogue Australia cover this weekend, and she's rocking a look from her husband's fashion collection.
Mrs. Kanye West, who has a 50-step makeup routine (yes, really) and is usually famous for her heavily lined eyes, is sporting a much softer, natural look. Kardashian was styled by Christine Centenera and photographed by Lachlan Bailey. Keeping it all in the fam, she’s modeling a top from her hubby’s clothing line, Yeezy.
She told the magazine that if she weren’t a celebrity, “I would be a forensic investigator and live a normal life.”
This isn’t the first time she’s been on Vogue. Australians seem to have a thing for Kim K. She was on the cover of Vogue Australia once before and shared the cover with her husband on American Vogue in 2014. She also channeled Madonna on a Vogue Brasil cover in 2015.
The issue debuts May 16.
