People reports that during an emotional performance of Lady Gaga and Diane Warren's song, "Til It Happens to You," Kesha wiped away tears and told the audience, "I want to dedicate this song to every man, woman, child, animal, that has ever been abused."
Kesha sang the Oscar-nominated tune along with Diane Warren, the Humane Society's honoree and the song's co-writer. The song was originally featured in The Hunting Ground, a documentary about sexual assault.
Kesha was emotional throughout her performance. At the end, while crying, Kesha received a standing ovation from the crowd. She also shared a hug with Warren.
On Sunday morning, after clips from the performance were posted online by fans, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to applaud Kesha's powerful performance.
Killed it @KeshaRose. I could feel your pain. Girl these boys won't be in charge forever. The wisdom of women is rising. Let's get louder 🤘🏽— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 8, 2016
She said, in part, "I could feel your pain. Girl these boys won't be in charge forever. The wisdom of women is rising. Let's get louder."
Lady Gaga was among the many artists who publicly supported and defended Kesha during her legal battle with Sony and Dr. Luke. She once tweeted, "There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery."
Kesha's legal troubles may still be ongoing, but recently, she's been back in the studio, recording with another supporter, EDM artist Zedd.
Kesha took to Instagram on Sunday, to post a thank-you message to the Humane Society. She said, "Being the first international ambassador for [the Humane Society] tops my list of achievements in this life time [sic]. Helping me learn about animals rights, and then giving me the resources to be hands on in making positive change is literally where I find my peace and spiritual center."
upmost respect and thanks to the @humanesociety for letting me share a beautiful evening. being the first international ambassador for you tops my list of achievements in this life time. helping me learn about animals rights, and then giving me the resources to be hands on in making positive change is literally where I find my peace and spiritual center. so thank you for all you do. I also have a massive gratitude list for helping me feel pretty and confidant🙏🏻 @azziandosta for the breathtaking dress. @vittoriomasecchia for continued creative genius with my face and hair. @michellefantacijewelry for bedazzling my body with gorgeous jewelry. @mihonails for nails fit for a princess. @shelbyhearts for putting it all together and always literally being the best stylist ( and human ) ever. I'm so lucky to have such a beautiful positive team. and lastly. THANK GOD for @ladygaga ❤️ Till it happens to you ( written by the fucking genius @warren_diane + gaga) is such a vulnerable display of courage and hope. thank you both so much for bringing that message to the world in the form of such a beautiful song. it was an honor to perform it last night. we are so lucky to have you both. with enough guts, strength and truth, WE CAN change the system . when women empower each other instead of tear each other down, we can fucking change the world. the truth can't be stopped. love u girls❤️
"THANK GOD for @ladygaga. Till it happens to you (written by the fucking genius @warren_diane + gaga) is such a vulnerable display of courage and hope. Thank you both so much for bringing that message to the world in the form of such a beautiful song," she wrote.
She added, "With enough guts, strength and truth, WE CAN change the system. When women empower each other instead of tear each other down, we can fucking change the world. The truth can't be stopped. Love u girls."