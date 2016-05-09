upmost respect and thanks to the @humanesociety for letting me share a beautiful evening. being the first international ambassador for you tops my list of achievements in this life time. helping me learn about animals rights, and then giving me the resources to be hands on in making positive change is literally where I find my peace and spiritual center. so thank you for all you do. I also have a massive gratitude list for helping me feel pretty and confidant🙏🏻 @azziandosta for the breathtaking dress. @vittoriomasecchia for continued creative genius with my face and hair. @michellefantacijewelry for bedazzling my body with gorgeous jewelry. @mihonails for nails fit for a princess. @shelbyhearts for putting it all together and always literally being the best stylist ( and human ) ever. I'm so lucky to have such a beautiful positive team. and lastly. THANK GOD for @ladygaga ❤️ Till it happens to you ( written by the fucking genius @warren_diane + gaga) is such a vulnerable display of courage and hope. thank you both so much for bringing that message to the world in the form of such a beautiful song. it was an honor to perform it last night. we are so lucky to have you both. with enough guts, strength and truth, WE CAN change the system . when women empower each other instead of tear each other down, we can fucking change the world. the truth can't be stopped. love u girls❤️

