Kesha may be in an ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke, but she's no longer letting the case dampen her music. On April 29, the 29-year-old songstress released snippets of the upcoming video for "True Colors."
The triumphant song is produced by Zedd and the duo premiered it during Coachella. It is Kesha's first single and video since "Timber" dropped in 2013, according to Mashable.
Before debuting photos of the video on Instagram, Kesha offered a heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans, who have used the hashtag #FreeKesha to offer her support.
"I've never been so full of gratitude in my entire life," she wrote in a caption on April 20. "There are really no words my loves. You have fought for me for no reason and you have successfully changed my life."
hand over heart tears in my eyes thank you. I've never been so full of gratitude in my entire life. there are really no words my loves. you have fought for me for no reason and you have successfully changed my life. YOU have been there for me through a time I thought, at many different times, I couldn't live through. I couldn't fathom being on the other side. and here we are. thanks to YOU. every one of you. please know that my gratitude is beyond words and I will remember this forever till the day I die. ( I could only tag 20 people. trust I wish I could have tagged every one of you. please know it's for every. single. one of you )
The video appears to be full of flowers, which could be symbolic of Kesha's career beginning to bloom again after a winter of misery and silence. It could also be a simple ode to springtime.
Of course, Dr. Luke chimed in once Zedd and Kesha released the single. After Zedd clarified that the track had been released legally, Dr. Luke sarcastically thanked him for clarifying.
It's all a part of the saga that's kept Kesha from recording, but she's back — and better than ever — with "True Colors."
