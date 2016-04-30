hand over heart tears in my eyes thank you. I've never been so full of gratitude in my entire life. there are really no words my loves. you have fought for me for no reason and you have successfully changed my life. YOU have been there for me through a time I thought, at many different times, I couldn't live through. I couldn't fathom being on the other side. and here we are. thanks to YOU. every one of you. please know that my gratitude is beyond words and I will remember this forever till the day I die. ( I could only tag 20 people. trust I wish I could have tagged every one of you. please know it's for every. single. one of you )

