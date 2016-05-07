Nearly five years after Amy Winehouse's death, a new project aims to commemorate her life. The photography book Before FRANK will showcase 50 to 60 photos of the singer taken in London and New York City before the release of her very first album, Frank.
The London-based creative partnership Between Friends is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to make the book a reality.
"I truly believe it is a special documentation of Amy that portrays her honestly and shows us her true self before recognition and fame," photographer Charles Moriarty, who took the photos, wrote on the Kickstarter page. "Although I remember this time with Amy well, when I look at these images, I can't help but smile," he added. "You can see the freedom and joy of youth in them."
The award-winning photography book designer Sybren Kuiper is collaborating with Between Friends on the project. Asif Kapadia, director of the documentary Amy, will write the forward.
The book is set to ship in September. You can currently order it for 30 euros (about $42), which will also get you admission to the book's exhibition in London, where you can learn even more about early Amy Winehouse.
