Misty Copeland is officially a member of the #BarbieSquad this week.The ballerina — who became the first-ever Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer in American Ballet Theater (ABT) history last summer — was adamant that a doll created in her image would live up to its namesake."One of the most important things definitely was to show what it is to be a dancer — how athletic we are, how strong we are," she told Refinery29 Monday afternoon. "So to really get the calves right, to show her muscles, to have proportions that are realistic to me."Mattel certainly managed that. The doll's legs are magnificently muscular, though it definitely took some time to whip Barbie into shape. "There were a lot of pictures that I sent of me, and the doll was being sent back and forth with different things being altered and changed," Copeland explained of the design process. "I was like, 'No, her boobs need to be bigger. I want this to be real.'"I don't want her to look like this idea of what people think of as a ballerina — which is smaller and childlike. We all look very different but this is what I look like," she emphasized. "And I think it's such a strong powerful image for a young child to see, that it's okay to be those things, that you can be a ballerina — or anything you want to be — with whatever package you come in."It's not surprising that Copeland insisted on pushing the boundaries of what the world expects from a Barbie doll — after all, she's been doing that in the ballet world for years now where, much like in Barbieland, true change has been slow to arrive."Classical ballet is an art form with such deep history and tradition — and that's what we thrive off of, and it is continuing that. But something that needs to change and evolve is the lack of diversity," she explained.