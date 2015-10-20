Misty Copeland Schooled Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo In Ballet Last Night

We love Misty Copeland. We love Jimmy Kimmel. And we really, really, really love Guillermo in a pink leotard, tights, and tutu.



The late-night TV gods bestowed that very image upon us on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! To celebrate his stint shooting in Brooklyn, Kimmel and his partner in crime raided a Capezio store and joined ballerina Copeland for a lesson in the art of dance. The principal dancer's reaction to the pink pair was so en pointe, er, on point.



"Oh god, your legs are really hairy," she laughed as Kimmel entered the studio, but later praised his "gorgeous" stems.



Guillermo, meanwhile, moaned about having just eaten three slices of pizza before giving the barre work a go. He also nearly ate it and, more shockingly, got his Shakira and Beyoncé mixed up. For shame.



"My heart was telling me yeah, but my body was telling me no," he later confessed of the lesson, which involved some testicular tension.



Watch it all hilariously unfold, below. You're doing God's work, Misty.



