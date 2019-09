Life is good when you're a royal, even if you're still in diapers and pretty much helpless when it comes to doing anything for yourself. Princess Charlotte turns one today, and the adorable birthday girl was gifted quite an array of birthday wishes and presents.Kensington Palace says that the wee royal received letters and gifts from as astonishing 64 different countries around the world. (If there's one thing that can unite the international community, it's these royal chubby cheeks .)