Earlier this month, the Obama family headed to England for some quality time with the British royal family. And apparently, while they were there, they received a challenge — one to which they are more than ready to embrace.In 2014, England kicked off the Invictus Games in London: a sporting event which raises support and awareness for wounded servicemen and women. This year, the games are moving to Orlando, from May 8 through May 12, and younger royals are officially expecting the Obamas to bring their A-game. We're not sure they predicted how seriously the first family would take the contest, though.