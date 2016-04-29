Earlier this month, the Obama family headed to England for some quality time with the British royal family. And apparently, while they were there, they received a challenge — one to which they are more than ready to embrace.
In 2014, England kicked off the Invictus Games in London: a sporting event which raises support and awareness for wounded servicemen and women. This year, the games are moving to Orlando, from May 8 through May 12, and younger royals are officially expecting the Obamas to bring their A-game. We're not sure they predicted how seriously the first family would take the contest, though.
Hey, @KensingtonRoyal! Are you ready for @InvictusOrlando? Game on. pic.twitter.com/S34KrEv5Is— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) April 29, 2016
Prince Harry responded with the most middle school but totally awesome sports comeback ever.
Wow @FLOTUS and @POTUS, some @weareinvictus fighting talk there! You can dish it out, but can you take it? - H.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016
And then he enlisted the help of a certain 90-year-old BAMF to turn up the heat.
In summary, it's a good week to be a leader of the free world. But no matter how charming Harry is, let the record show that we're team USA, all the way.
