The Obamas Are Officially Duking It Out With The Royal Family

Elizabeth Kiefer
Earlier this month, the Obama family headed to England for some quality time with the British royal family. And apparently, while they were there, they received a challenge — one to which they are more than ready to embrace.

In 2014, England kicked off the Invictus Games in London: a sporting event which raises support and awareness for wounded servicemen and women. This year, the games are moving to Orlando, from May 8 through May 12, and younger royals are officially expecting the Obamas to bring their A-game. We're not sure they predicted how seriously the first family would take the contest, though.
Prince Harry responded with the most middle school but totally awesome sports comeback ever.
And then he enlisted the help of a certain 90-year-old BAMF to turn up the heat.
In summary, it's a good week to be a leader of the free world. But no matter how charming Harry is, let the record show that we're team USA, all the way.
