Life is good when you're a royal, even if you're still in diapers and pretty much helpless when it comes to doing anything for yourself. Princess Charlotte turns one today, and the adorable birthday girl was gifted quite an array of birthday wishes and presents.
Kensington Palace says that the wee royal received letters and gifts from as astonishing 64 different countries around the world. (If there's one thing that can unite the international community, it's these royal chubby cheeks.)
Kensington Palace says that the wee royal received letters and gifts from as astonishing 64 different countries around the world. (If there's one thing that can unite the international community, it's these royal chubby cheeks.)
President Obama — apparently willing to put his Twitter tiff with the Queen aside for the chid's sake — gave Charlotte a stuffed animal that looks like the White House pup, Bo, as well as a jigsaw puzzle. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister David Cameron gifted the princess with a tome of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytales. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ever the thoughtful and practical gentleman, sent a snowsuit and book across the pond. The royal babe was treated to a number of new toys, including a silver rattle from Mexico, silk figurines from China, and teddy bears from New Zealand.
Advertisement