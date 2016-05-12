For the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, we're committing to packing light. Whether heading Upstate, to the beach, or having a full-on getaway somewhere tropical, the long weekend should be considered your official summer kick-off. And though that's obviously cause for celebration, it doesn't mean you need to bring any and every piece of clothing in your closet along for the ride. Instead, look at your must-pack list as a strict edit of only the best warm-weather pieces you've been dying to wear.



Remember: Go for versatility over trendability, and think of one as your magic number (yes, that means only one bathing suit, one pair of sunglasses, one tank top, etc.). Click on for the picks we're bringing along for the weekend, zip up that duffle bag, and get ready to take a few much-needed days to yourself — in style, of course.