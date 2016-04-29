Taylor Swift Ditches Her Signature Red Lip

There are a handful of celebrities who have their signature look down pat. Zooey Deschanel's got the bangs, Adele's got the cat-eyes, and Taylor Swift's got the red lips. We've grown so accustomed to seeing these stars rocking their beauty mainstays that it would be physically difficult to process an image of one of them going without. But that's exactly what happened today when Taylor Swift swapped her iconic crimson hue for an uncharacteristically darker shade.
The singer stepped out for Gigi Hadid's birthday last night wearing a deep-purple shade — throwing all of social media for a loop (or, at least, just the beauty peeps of the interweb). Swift has been on a beauty-changing roll lately, so this is just one more switch-up to add to her ever-evolving look. She dyed her hair platinum-blond for the cover of Vogue and chopped off her locks for this year's Grammys. But this lipstick change could signal a whole new phase, lyrically speaking.
Swift clearly has an artistic tie to her scarlet lips. Take a look below at some of the red lip-dedicated lyrics from different songs over the years. She even has an entire album titled Red, people. Coincidence? We think not.
1. "Cherry lips, crystal skies / I could show you incredible things." — "Blank Space"
2. “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like.” — “Style"
3. "Red lips and rosy cheeks, say you’ll see me again, even if it’s just in your wildest dreams." — "Wildest Dreams"
4. "And it was like slow motion / Standing there in my party dress / In red lipstick / With no one to impress." — "The Moment I Knew"
So, is her moodier side here to stay? It would be the perfect excuse for a new album, at least.
