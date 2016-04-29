Let's make one thing crystal clear: You'll never be able to repay mom for everything she's done for you. But, with only one day per year dedicated to spoiling your numero uno lady, why not take the opportunity to give her something special and show her she's in your thoughts?



You know how excited a mama gets even when you just make the effort to giver her a call every once in awhile (Ed. note: Call your mother), so just think how much she'll appreciate a true token of gratitude, whether it's a handwritten card or those wireless headphones she texted you about with a heart, dove, and smily-face-with-hands emojis.



You don't have all the time in the world to find the perfect present (Mother's Day is next Sunday, May 8th), so click on for our unexpected gift ideas no matter your budget and get your shopping cart going, stat — maybe even consider accepting her friend request, too?

