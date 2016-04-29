Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan made it through their first week of shows after last week's drama, spurred by the surprise announcement of Strahan's departure. And both Live! hosts made it clear they're happy it's over. "We made it," said Strahan. "Guys, we made it!" Ripa said, to cheers. "Calm down, we got through it. It's the weekend!" But the shade war may not be over just yet.
Ripa possibly dissed her eminently-departing co-host while discussing trending news topics at the top of the hour. "There’s a great article in the paper, and I want to get your take on it ’cause I don’t have a take on it, but I want yours," Ripa said. "So you’ve gotten divorced." Ooh.
Strahan, who has divorced twice, looked into the camera with a pretty uncomfortable expression. Meanwhile Ripa celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary last weekend. The story was about a divorce trend called "bird-nesting" in which children stay in the same house while separated parents rotate out. Maybe Mama Kelly and Papa Michael can work out something similar for their professional breakup, so viewers — the innocent children in all this — don't have to flip back and forth between GMA and Live! to see them both? Unfortunately, both hosts deemed it a bad idea.
