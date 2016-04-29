Don't worry, all seems to be well with the Kardashian family.
Khloé Kardashian and her brother Rob had a sweet reunion on Snapchat.
The two siblings — who had reportedly been on the outs due to Rob's relationship with his now fiancée Blac Chyna — proved in one snap that they've finally reconciled.
The photo shows the brother and sister holding hands. Rob's tattoos and Khloé's freshly manicured nails are proof we're looking at a reconciliation between the two.
In case you still weren't sure, the photo's "Rooooobbbbbbbb," caption lets us all know this is the real deal.
The photo came hours after a teaser dropped for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that features Khloé telling Kris Jenner that she needs to "cut the cord" with Rob. But it seems Khloé didn't mean to keep her distance from her younger brother.
If you do the math, Khloé's reconciliation with her little brother means all of the Kardashian-Jenner girls have reconnected with Rob.
Yes, even Kylie, whose boyfriend Tyga is Chyna's ex, has let bygones be bygones with her brother. The 18-year-old posted a best friends selfie with Chyna proving there's no bad blood.
While some people aren't so sure these two have really been "best friends all along," it's clear Kylie and Chyna are at least trying for Rob's sake.
