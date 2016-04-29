While the Republican candidates are fighting for delegates, the Democratic candidates are just figuring out who their actual campaign managers are and what their strategy is. (Let's hope the two parties get on the same time table by the general election.) Vargas' brother finally learned exactly who he was playing against. He was fired by his own brother because of Cyrus' (Tom Perry) sabotage. Cyrus can now "make the next President," but he lost two people in the process. He used Michael in his scheme, and after being cheated on, lied to, and now blatantly used, Michael (Matthew Del Negro) reached the end of his patience. He left Cyrus and took Cyrus' daughter with him. Honestly, it's a move that James (Dan Bucatinsky) would be proud of.