I don’t think it necessarily says anything good about me that Veep’s Amy Brookheimer (Anna Chlumsky) is a TV character with whom I frequently identify. Thankfully, I’m not entirely like the quick-tongued, high-energy, onetime chief of staff and campaign manager for Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — my insults certainly aren't as good — but I see more of myself in her than in any character on Girls or the ladies of Broad City. Unlike those women, Amy is far from aimless. She works in Selina's service, but is incredibly ambitious. She is a beautiful rarity: a female TV character whose greatest joy is her job, and who’s not punished for it.



For four seasons now — the fifth begins on Sunday, April 24 — Amy has been Selina's always-on-her-phone, right-hand woman, who is by turns a crisis manager and a creator. In the show’s fourth season, she finally gets fed up with Selina’s incompetence and quits her job as campaign manager in a fantastic outburst. “The fact that you are a woman means we will have no more women presidents because we tried one and she fucking sucked,” Amy tells Selina, before storming out. But Amy isn’t gone for long. By the season finale — with the Meyer campaign in a state of crisis on election night — she ends up back beside her boss. That, for Amy, is a happy ending, and it’s an unusual one.