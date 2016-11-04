This story was originally published on Sep 7, 2016.
If you're the type of person who likes to binge-watch dance shows and movies (So You Think You Can Dance, anyone?) this might be the next rabbit hole to jump into: K-pop dance routines.
That's right. We're already obsessed with Korean beauty, but the world of K-pop is more than the right clothes, and some catchy tunes. The world of K-pop dancing is full of incredibly talented choreographers and performers.
One such group? Seoul-based 1Million Dance Studio, which has been getting a ton of K-pop press lately thanks to its client list of many a mega K-pop Star. The studio's choreographers have worked with Girls' Generation, 2NE1, Jay Park, you name it — and the YouTube numbers show it, with many videos hitting at least a million views (their "Worth It" dance video has 31 million views).
Most recently, Jia from K-pop group miss A showed up in a Tinashe choreography — which just goes to show the clout this studio has in the K-pop world. Still, we know there's a lot more out there so we rounded up the best of the best from 1Million, and five other amazing choreographers, dance studios, and more to follow now. From the legends like Kyle Hanagami, to newcomers like Rocky from Astro, these K-pop choreographers and studios will be influencing our next dance trends for years to come. Trust us, it's better than "Gangnam Style."
If you're the type of person who likes to binge-watch dance shows and movies (So You Think You Can Dance, anyone?) this might be the next rabbit hole to jump into: K-pop dance routines.
That's right. We're already obsessed with Korean beauty, but the world of K-pop is more than the right clothes, and some catchy tunes. The world of K-pop dancing is full of incredibly talented choreographers and performers.
One such group? Seoul-based 1Million Dance Studio, which has been getting a ton of K-pop press lately thanks to its client list of many a mega K-pop Star. The studio's choreographers have worked with Girls' Generation, 2NE1, Jay Park, you name it — and the YouTube numbers show it, with many videos hitting at least a million views (their "Worth It" dance video has 31 million views).
Most recently, Jia from K-pop group miss A showed up in a Tinashe choreography — which just goes to show the clout this studio has in the K-pop world. Still, we know there's a lot more out there so we rounded up the best of the best from 1Million, and five other amazing choreographers, dance studios, and more to follow now. From the legends like Kyle Hanagami, to newcomers like Rocky from Astro, these K-pop choreographers and studios will be influencing our next dance trends for years to come. Trust us, it's better than "Gangnam Style."