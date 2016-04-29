If you're the type of person who likes to binge-watch dance shows and movies, this might be the next rabbit hole to jump into.
Seoul-based 1Million Dance Studio has been getting a ton of K-pop press lately, thanks to its client list of many a mega K-pop Star. The studio's choreographers have worked with Girls' Generation, 2NE1, Jay Park, you name it. And the YouTube numbers show it, with many videos hitting 1 million views at least (their "Worth It" dance video has 31 million views).
Most recently, Jia from K-pop group miss A showed up in a Tinashe choreography — which just goes to show the clout this studio has in the K-pop world. So, in honour of International Dance Day on Friday, we decided to round up the best of the best. We're just waiting for some Lemonade choreo now...
1. "Worth It" by Fifth Harmony
The biggest intro to this dance troupe is an 8-minute long clip featuring choreography from May J Lee. And lest you think it's primarily female dancers, skip ahead to 2:50 to see some dudes absolutely slaying the choreo.
2. "7/11" by Beyoncé
No dance roundup is complete without a Bey homage. The "Formation" video isn't half-bad, either.
3. "La La Latch" by Pentatonix
This rendition might be the most dramatic one, by far (see 2:20).
4. "Work" by Rihanna
The original music video might be a mix of dance moves, drinking, and general partying, but this version is all dance.
5. "Sorry" by Justin Beiber
Okay, so the original was great. Those girls slayed. But if you can't get enough of this insanely catchy song, here's another version for you.
