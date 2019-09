If you're the type of person who likes to binge-watch dance shows and movies, this might be the next rabbit hole to jump into.Seoul-based 1Million Dance Studio has been getting a ton of K-pop press lately, thanks to its client list of many a mega K-pop Star. The studio's choreographers have worked with Girls' Generation, 2NE1, Jay Park, you name it. And the YouTube numbers show it, with many videos hitting 1 million views at least (their "Worth It" dance video has 31 million views).Most recently, Jia from K-pop group miss A showed up in a Tinashe choreography — which just goes to show the clout this studio has in the K-pop world. So, in honour of International Dance Day on Friday, we decided to round up the best of the best. We're just waiting for some Lemonade choreo now...