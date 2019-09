Of course, Kim Kardashian West is hardly the only celebrity borrowing from the vocabulary of liberation and getting it wrong. Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she is a "feminist in the way that I'm really empowering to women... I'm loud and funny and not typically beautiful." Maybe there are women out there who somehow gain access to personal agency by scrolling through Miley's Instagram feed or observing her in pasties But more likely, women aren't empowered by her zany stage antics or her selfies. They might be inspired. They might also feel joyous or giddy or any number of positive emotions. But empowered? Come on. Women are empowered by equal pay, access to safe and affordable health care, and adequate parental leave policies; they could be inspired by women who demand to be taken seriously, who express themselves freely, and who embrace sexuality. They are empowered by a consciousness-raising movement like Amber Rose's SlutWalk, which appeals for a reframing of the conversation around sexual assault so that blame doesn't rest on survivors' shoulders. But Taylor Swift demanding that her achievements be recognized as her own and not someone else's isn't empowering: It's inspiring.Is Amy Schumer's speech about women's magazines empowering? Or is she fearlessly funny and generally unafraid to call out bullshit? Is there enough of a difference? Do semantics really matter? On those last two counts: damn straight. Because the longer we say one thing when we mean another, the less powerful the term "empowerment" becomes, and there are still too many truly disempowered people for us to dilute that definition and pare away at its actual substance.According to global statistics from last year, 1 in 3 women on the planet experiences sexual assault at some point in her life. More than 125 million women and girls have been subjected to genital mutilation. Women carry out 75% of unpaid labor around the world. There are women in this country, across this planet, everywhere for whom actual empowerment represents a significant change in quality of life and status.And so when Lifetime announces that it's starting a Fempire because it is in the business of empowering women, it's hard not to raise an eyebrow.Self-expression and storytelling are important ways to help distribute the narratives of female experience. That's not the same thing as empowerment, though — it's just another way to sell audiences on your new season lineup. Bring on the second season of UnReal. (Seriously, we can't wait for it.) But let's call it what it is: entertainment.