Iggy Azalea Has A Pretty Badass Explanation For Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring

"I just have to know, what's it going to take for Nick to get you to put that ring back on the finger?" a pap asked. "I don't know, sometimes I have it on," Azalea said in the most "it's NBD" way possible. When pressed, she continued, "I just don't think women should have to wear their ring — like, it's not my job... It's nothing personal." Damn right it's not our job. Way to casually subvert tradition, Iggy. It's 2016 — bucking old ideas of matrimony and womanhood is kind of a thing these days. So who says a woman has to wear her engagement ring 24/7?