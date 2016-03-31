Update: Iggy Azalea's Fiancé & D'Angelo Russell Respond To Video Revealing Infidelity

Update: In the wake the public release of a video revealing that Nick Young cheated on Iggy Azalea, the rapper's fiancé said in a press conference on March 30, "I think it's best me and D'Angelo handle the situation we have in a private matter, outside of the media. I think it's something we do need to sit down and talk about and that's about it. What happened is what happened. We've got to work on it."
D'Angelo Russell, who recorded the video, expressed remorse and explained that he never meant for it to be released to the public, saying, "We joked around, played around all the time, say crazy things and this just got in the wrong hands. It wasn't a prank and it wasn't something for everyone else to see. It was for my eyes, his eyes only — and that was it."
This article was originally published March 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Thanks to D'Angelo Russell, Iggy Azalea now knows more about her fiancé, Nick "Swaggy P" Young than she previously did.
Azalea has been engaged to Young since June of last year. However, in a video apparently taken by Russell — Young's L.A. Lakers teammate — he seems to allude to hooking up with a 19-year-old when he was 30 "this summer." The video was first uploaded to Twitter by Fameolous, a gossip site, Deadspin reports. In the video Russell asks if anything happened between Young and Amber Rose. Young explained why nothing has happened, saying, "she knows my girl."
NBA star Nick Young Caught on Video Admitting To Cheating On Iggy With A 19-Year-Old Girl After The Club! pic.twitter.com/9ny9tDG0Mb— Fameolous (@Fameolous) March 24, 2016
With the video beginning to quickly spread, today Azalea tweeted out, "hmmm i see D Angelo Russell is trending... I actually liked his film. Thanks bro." It's hard to gauge whether Azalea is actually, at least kind of appreciative that Russell brought this to light, or if she's 100% angry that he brought this out into the public eye.
Only time (or further tweets) will tell.
hmmm i see D Angelo Russell is trending... I actually liked his film. Thanks bro.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 30, 2016
