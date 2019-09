Update: Iggy Azalea's Fiancé & D'Angelo Russell Respond To Video Revealing Infidelity

In the wake the public release of a video revealing that Nick Young cheated on Iggy Azalea, the rapper's fiancé said in a press conference on March 30, "I think it's best me and D'Angelo handle the situation we have in a private matter, outside of the media. I think it's something we do need to sit down and talk about and that's about it. What happened is what happened. We've got to work on it."D'Angelo Russell, who recorded the video, expressed remorse and explained that he never meant for it to be released to the public, saying, "We joked around, played around all the time, say crazy things and this just got in the wrong hands. It wasn't a prank and it wasn't something for everyone else to see. It was for my eyes, his eyes only — and that was it."