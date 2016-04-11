Iggy Azalea has never been one to mince words. Penises? Possibly. In a recent radio interview, the Aussie rapper spoke about the rumor that her fiancé Nick Young cheated on her, following the release of a video in which the basketball player appears to confess to teammate D'Angelo Russell that he was unfaithful. "I'm not cool with [cheating]," said Azalea. "Like, you will have half a penis. I already said, I was like, 'One more video, just one more thing, and you will lose a quarter of your meat.'"
So did Nick Young actually cheat? That remains unclear. Is his manhood currently intact? Yes, thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the accusations. "That's why he got to slide this time," Azalea explained. "I was like, just let me get some real evidence, and you're going to lose half an inch." Wait, so is half of Young's penis at stake here? A quarter? Or a mere half inch? While the metrics are unclear, the message is not. Consider yourself warned, Nick.
