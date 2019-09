Iggy Azalea has never been one to mince words. Penises? Possibly. In a recent radio interview, the Aussie rapper spoke about the rumor that her fiancé Nick Young cheated on her, following the release of a video in which the basketball player appears to confess to teammate D'Angelo Russell that he was unfaithful. "I'm not cool with [cheating]," said Azalea. "Like, you will have half a penis. I already said, I was like, 'One more video, just one more thing, and you will lose a quarter of your meat.'"