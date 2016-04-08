Iggy Azalea's Problems Aren't With Fiancé Nick Young; They're With The Internet

Perhaps the reason Azalea has been so laid-back about this recent scandal is that she's become used to having to defend herself against those who have a problem with her rapping, her skin color and her decision to have plastic surgery, something she told DeGeneres was a "personal choice" that she won't apologize for.



But, Azalea doesn't think people on the internet are all bad, she just thinks the hate comes from a very specific group.



"I think there's this really weird place on the internet where it's like, we call them trolls," Azalea said. "There's just a lot of people that take great joy in saying really awful things to people, so I got a lot of that."





