Iggy Azalea isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon. Us Weekly reports that the Australian rapper and her baller beau, Nick Young, are postponing their wedding.
"I'm planning my wedding, actually moved my wedding 'cause I have to tour, so my wedding plans are changing," Azalea said during a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest. "It was going to happen at the end of the year, but now I have to go to work, so we’ll probably have to wait until the end of the next basketball season to do that. So, that kind of is a bit sucky, but it's alright."
Her new single, "Team," dropped on March 18, so it makes sense that she's not rushing to plan their wedding. The 25-year-old has a career to rejuvenate after a failed tour and a battle with her record label, Virgin EMI.
She's also experienced emotional turmoil over the past year, which she detailed in the latest issue of Schön!
"I had to have a psychotic breakdown last year," Page Six reported about the interview. "I felt tired and stressed out."
Thankfully, Young's been understanding of his fiancée's decision.
"[He’s] really awesome and great and totally understanding and does not mind," she told Seacrest about postponing the wedding. "He's really milking it, he's really milking the whole thing. So, he's really happy. Any time he wants to, like, go out with the boys, he's like, 'This is my last summer being a bachelor!' So, he likes that. He can milk it for longer with me, so he's excited."
If it were up to him, the couple would tie the knot at a courthouse, so this postponement seems good for both of them.
So, when will Azalea and Young become husband and wife? She says that it may not be until after the 2016-2017 basketball season. That means at the earliest, the wedding wouldn't happen until next June.
