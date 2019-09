Kylie Jenner Makes An Appearance In What Might Be Iggy Azalea's Best Song Yet

While Iggy Azalea may have taken a hiatus to rebalance her physical, and mental health , she's now back and even better. At least according to all the fan reactions to her brand new single released early this morning."Team" takes a cue from the success of Justin Bieber's "Sorry" music video by including a badass dance crew with an eclectic wardrobe. Azalea's lyrics also touch on several topics including how she'll be scoring like the famous composer Hans Zimmer — "You gotta set the score right call it Hans simmer" — and how if she was in the Kardash(ian) family, she would be Kylie — "watch The new Kardash call me Kylie."Earlier this week she hinted to Kylie that she was featured in the song by sending her a quick preview on Twitter. Kylie approved, and even sent Azalea a lip kit as a thank you.The song is all about Azalea being an independent woman — "baby I got me, and that's all I need" — but also a warning to not mess with her large group of friends — "Aye baby no way, are you fucking with the Team."It's also been pretty well-received around the web.