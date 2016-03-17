Iggy Azalea is opening up about the emotional turmoil she experienced last year.
The latest issue of Schön! sees the rapper coming clean about her struggle in 2015, during which she canceled several tour dates and got negative feedback about homophobic tweets she'd posted. She also spent the year fighting off critics who accused her of cultural appropriation.
“I had to have a psychotic breakdown last year,” she told the magazine, Page Six reports. “I felt tired and stressed out.
"Last year, I felt like I was definitely not in control of the media’s narrative of me,” she added. “It made me feel very out of control of my own life or my ability to have my own perception of who I was. You don’t want someone else writing your narrative and making you the villain. Then, I just realized that, you know what, you can’t control it and I think I accepted that and moved on to living my life.”
It's unclear whether the performer sought professional treatment. She did claim that her "energy's been renewed" and is planning a new album, tour, and wedding in the months to come.
