Erykah Badu hosted the BET Soul Train Music Awards last night — and reserved a little moment at the helm to throw some shade at a certain singer from the Land Down Under.
The 44-year-old artist took a hard shot at Iggy Azalea during her opening monologue. After asserting that she wasn't going to let any rappers get involved with the night's proceedings, Badu feigned a phone call from the "Fancy" singer, telling her she was welcome to attend the Soul Train Awards because her music is "definitely not rap."
How serious Badu was about slamming Azalea? That's a little up in the air. While the live audience and fans at home may have guffawed over the slight, the Twitterverse went wild with responses both loving and hating on the crack.
This shaaaaaaaade. 👀 | #ErykahBadu #IggyAzalea #SoulTrainAwards #TheTopTea pic.twitter.com/Nq4NtKXxzr— The Top Tea (@TheTopTea) November 30, 2015
One critic called out Badu — whose Twitter handle is @fatbellybella — for hating on another female star. "Life would be wonderful if women celebrated each other instead of emulating garbage like [Erykah Badu] You have my support @IGGYAZALEA."
Badu retweeted the post with one succinct sentiment: "Kill joy." Apparently, she's sticking to her guns — and her joke — on this one.
