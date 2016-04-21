In the pictures, Barbie acts out the stereotypes of white westerners “discovering” Africa for the first time. She calls Africa a country, shows little understanding of the culture, and is really invested in getting that perfect shot for social media. As her bio says, “It's not about me...but it kind of is.”
Who needs a formal education to teach in Africa? Not me! All I need is some chalk and a dose of optimism. It's so sad that they don't have enough trained teachers here. I'm not trained either, but I'm from the West, so it all works out. Good morning, class!! #barbiesaviortheeducator #wildwildwest #theyteachmemorethaniteachthem #whichmakessensecuzicantteach #PhDindelusionalthoughtprocesses #degreesplease #qualifiedisnotafeeling #godstillQUALIFIESthecalled #gettingschooledandoverruled
As I was away for what seemed like an eternity, I couldn't help but continue to be convicted by my wasteful tears. I have now begun collecting them, one my one. Each one has meaning. Each one has purpose. God is revealing BIG things to me lately. I can't wait to share it with you!!! #plansforme #BIGplans #revealappeal #doyouhearwhatihear #tearpotion #tearsforafrica #youllnevertearmeawayfromhere #godblessthetearsdowninafrica #tearentialsobfest #tearsforchange #collectyourtears
The account's creators told Huffington Post that while they do want Barbie Savior to make people laugh, they also hope it can stimulate some real discussions about these issues.