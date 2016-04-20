Behati Prinsloo Posts Perfect Pregnancy Pic

Behati Prinsloo, expecting her first child with husband Adam Levine, is doing Instagram right. Her pregnancy announcement was on point, she’s hanging around fast cars, and her maternity jeans post was inspirational.
Now, she’s back at it again with the positive pregnancy picture posts.
Behati posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a classic pregnancy pose. One hand on the belly, the other on the camera. The only major difference was that she was wearing a bikini and a Misfits hat.
The bikini whispers: You should never stop being proud of your body.
The Misfits hat screams that she is going to play her baby Glenn Danzig in the womb rather than Mozart in the hopes that it comes out punk rock.
We get that a supermodel expecting a child with her NBC singing show host husband is about as un-punk as you can get (yes, less punk even than wearing a sweater to a Taylor Swift concert), but the subtle Misfits shoutout shows Behati still has a rebel heart.
Now let’s see if she can subtly introduce Bad Brains into her lamaze routine.
