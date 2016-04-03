Update: Our suspicions were on target. Adam Levine posted a photo on Instagram that confirms his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant.
"My two favorite laker fans," Levine captioned the photo, which shows Prinsloo's protruding tummy.
This story was originally published on March 31.
Some people put actual buns in ovens. Some wipe down the pregnancy-test stick. Some just let their growing bellies speak for themselves. Having mostly chosen to pursue that third option, Behati Prinsloo is now dropping more hints about her reported pregnancy.
The Victoria's Secret angel posted a painting of a pregnant woman on her Instagram as a subtle way of confirming her reproductive status. This will be the first child for the Namibian-born model and her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Here's the image Prinsloo shared. We're pretty sure the couple isn't expecting an actual planet. Though they are celebrities, so we definitely would not rule out the possibility of them naming their kid Earth. Don't do it, guys.
