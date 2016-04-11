Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Define Couple Goals

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine may be pregnant, but they're not going to let that stop them from taking in a Ferrari race. Or starting one, as the case may be.
The couple each posted the same image, of them standing in front of two lines of Ferraris at the Sonoma Raceway during a recent trip to wine country.
They've reportedly been looking for houses in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, but clearly decided that all this stability was boring. What better way to let loose than watch supercharged Italian sports cars?
This is really the dream life. Flying up and down the California coast. Looking for houses one day, starting massive car races the next. Levine said that they had better get out of the way in his caption, but we’d like to think that the photo is better summed up by one commenter.
“Couple goals,” itsdreahere wrote on Instagram. We couldn’t agree more.
