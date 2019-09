It's Time To Commit Long-Term To Our Clothing

Sustainability is an important topic — but, until recently, it’s failed to capture the public’s attention in an impactful way. Things look set to change though, as Fashion Revolution , a platform that drives for greater accountability and better practice initiatives from across the supply chain, is set to have its most successful year yet. The eco-fashion initiative is working to build the conversation around sustainability by asking consumers to tap into their curiosity and investigate the provenance of their clothing. By bringing an element of fun and creativity to the topic and harnessing the might of social media, Fashion Revolution has inspired millions of people worldwide to participate in a bid for industry transparency.Founded in the wake of the Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh, where 1,134 people were killed and thousands injured in the deadliest garment factory disaster ever, Orsola de Castro, Fashion Revolution's cofounder says the tragedy was a catalyst for worldwide debate. “The Rana Plaza disaster acted as a metaphorical call to arms,” she says. “Consumers are increasingly aware of inequalities and ethical inadequacies throughout the fashion supply chain. We, as many others, felt that enough suffering had happened in the name of fashion and it was time to join forces and create a movement for positive change."From now through April 24, Fashion Revolution Week will raise awareness of the true cost of fashion with the social media campaign #whomademyclothes. With 63 million unique users of the hashtag last year, its massive digital reach has helped put sustainability at the forefront of people’s minds, sparking debate about the consequences of our consumer habits. “It’s a place which everyone can use to ask questions, raise standards, and set an industry-wide example of what better looks like," cofounder Carry Somers explains. In doing so, Fashion Revolution aims to put power back in the hands — and phones — of consumers, enabling them to challenge the industry by taking selfies that show their clothing's labels. Empowering the consumer also helps relieve the burden of sole responsibility; namely the idea that the public have “inherited a massive problem,” de Castro says. “We’re stimulating them to feel a part of the solution. And we are a pro-fashion protest; we speak the language of fashion, positivity, and inclusivity in the way that we wish to express ourselves.” With public involvement in 84 countries worldwide showing a commitment to raising stakeholder accountability, the revolution seems to be well underway.