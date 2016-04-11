Story from Fashion

How To Get A Discount At H&M Every. Single. Time.

Alison Ives
Photo: Courtesy of H&M.
With Earth Day approaching, now is the perfect time to consider tweaks and changes that can lead to a more sustainable life. Sure, switching over to a zero-waste lifestyle or vowing to only buy local produce may not be viable for everyone, but there are a number of small-scale ways you can make an impact. One such step: taking part in H&M's garment collection initiative. By dropping off unwanted clothes and textiles at an H&M store, you're helping to significantly cut down on waste, as H&M turns these materials into new fibers for future collections. While the recycling initiative's been active since 2013, H&M is amping it up for World Recycle Week, a movement it's launching with M.I.A. from April 18 to 24.

If you drop off items during this time, you'll receive 30% off your entire purchase as an instant thank you. But no sweat if you can't make these dates, because H&M offers a 15% discount for participating year-round. In addition to the sweet deal, M.I.A. is debuting a charged new video in conjunction with World Recycle Week to further highlight the damaging impact of textiles that end up in landfills. With a direct call to action, it couldn't be easier to get involved with this powerful project. Who says there's nothing to be gained by doing good?
Advertisement

More from Fashion