With Earth Day approaching, now is the perfect time to consider tweaks and changes that can lead to a more sustainable life. Sure, switching over to a zero-waste lifestyle or vowing to only buy local produce may not be viable for everyone, but there are a number of small-scale ways you can make an impact. One such step: taking part in H&M's garment collection initiative. By dropping off unwanted clothes and textiles at an H&M store, you're helping to significantly cut down on waste, as H&M turns these materials into new fibers for future collections. While the recycling initiative's been active since 2013, H&M is amping it up for World Recycle Week, a movement it's launching with M.I.A. from April 18 to 24.
If you drop off items during this time, you'll receive 30% off your entire purchase as an instant thank you. But no sweat if you can't make these dates, because H&M offers a 15% discount for participating year-round. In addition to the sweet deal, M.I.A. is debuting a charged new video in conjunction with World Recycle Week to further highlight the damaging impact of textiles that end up in landfills. With a direct call to action, it couldn't be easier to get involved with this powerful project. Who says there's nothing to be gained by doing good?
If you drop off items during this time, you'll receive 30% off your entire purchase as an instant thank you. But no sweat if you can't make these dates, because H&M offers a 15% discount for participating year-round. In addition to the sweet deal, M.I.A. is debuting a charged new video in conjunction with World Recycle Week to further highlight the damaging impact of textiles that end up in landfills. With a direct call to action, it couldn't be easier to get involved with this powerful project. Who says there's nothing to be gained by doing good?
Advertisement