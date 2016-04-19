Celebs Make A Case For The Car Wash Skirt

You may have heard of the so-called "carwash" skirt — generally of knee- or maxi-length, with the hem cut so it resembles the flap-happy part of the carwash otherwise known as the mitter curtain. It's a dressier alternative to fringe: The slitted skirt allows for the same movement as your favorite slinkily strung looks, except the thicker strips are easier to manage (no untangling required).
We saw it in action at Opening Ceremony's heart-pumping spring '16 show. It's enjoyed some prime runway time for a few seasons now actually, but it hasn't totally caught on in more mainstream, catwalk-free fashion. But that may just be days away. It popped up in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's namesake line and has also gotten some action on the red carpet. And with sophisticated styling, it proves to be a solid fancy-dress swap-in. Ahead, check out four outfits that may make you consider taking the carwash style for a spin.
