The Kendall + Kylie Spring '16 Collection Just Expanded

The Jenner sisters made a splashy debut (as only they can do) back in February when they debuted an eponymous ready-to-wear collection, not a collaboration or a partnership, but their own line of clothing. The inaugural range, which included apparel and footwear, took cues from Kendall and Kylie's personal wardrobes (form-fitting silhouettes, neutral color stories, strappy sandals), with slightly steeper price tags than previous pair ups with Topshop and PacSun. While they've teased future categories that the label will delve into, the sisters are still not done with Kendall + Kylie Collection spring '16.
Today, Neiman Marcus announced it would carry nine exclusive pieces from Kendall + Kylie Collection. As an extension of its spring offerings, this capsule (which is part of the retailer's #OnlyAtNM program and is now available for pre-order) was designed expressly for Neiman Marcus' "elevated" consumer, according to a press release. This means a slightly higher price point: Whereas apparel from Kendall + Kylie spring fell in the (already-wide) $68 to $298 range, the #OnlyAtNM pieces start at $95 for a T-shirt and caps at $995 for a white moto jacket.
"We wanted to widen our range of customers by introducing a more premium clothing line," Kendall Jenner said in a statement. "We incorporated a lot of sophisticated and versatile pieces that were simple, yet chic." As such, there's a restrained color palette once again — limited to black, red, and white — rendered in more high-end fabrics, like leather and silk.
You can find Neiman Marcus' #OnlyAtNM offerings at stores on April 7. Until then, check out the new, more luxe Kendall + Kylie Collection pieces, ahead.
