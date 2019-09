The Kendall + Kylie Spring '16 Collection Just Expanded

The Jenner sisters made a splashy debut (as only they can do) back in February when they debuted an eponymous ready-to-wear collection , not a collaboration or a partnership, but their own line of clothing. The inaugural range, which included apparel and footwear, took cues from Kendall and Kylie's personal wardrobes (form-fitting silhouettes, neutral color stories, strappy sandals), with slightly steeper price tags than previous pair ups with Topshop and PacSun . While they've teased future categories that the label will delve into, the sisters are still not done with Kendall + Kylie Collection spring '16.Today, Neiman Marcus announced it would carry nine exclusive pieces from Kendall + Kylie Collection. As an extension of its spring offerings, this capsule (which is part of the retailer's #OnlyAtNM program and is now available for pre-order ) was designed expressly for Neiman Marcus' "elevated" consumer, according to a press release. This means a slightly higher price point: Whereas apparel from Kendall + Kylie spring fell in the (already-wide) $68 to $298 range, the #OnlyAtNM pieces start at $95 for a T-shirt and caps at $995 for a white moto jacket."We wanted to widen our range of customers by introducing a more premium clothing line," Kendall Jenner said in a statement. "We incorporated a lot of sophisticated and versatile pieces that were simple, yet chic." As such, there's a restrained color palette once again — limited to black, red, and white — rendered in more high-end fabrics, like leather and silk.You can find Neiman Marcus' #OnlyAtNM offerings at stores on April 7. Until then, check out the new, more luxe Kendall + Kylie Collection pieces, ahead.