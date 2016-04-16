Rosario Dawson Got Arrested Wearing A Bernie Sanders Jacket

While celebrities haven’t held back in supporting their preferred presidential candidates, some are going all in. For example: Rosario Dawson, who was arrested on Friday for a protest in front of the U.S Capitol building, according to The Guardian.
Dressed in a jacket with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ face on it, the actress was arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding after crossing police lines at a Democracy Spring protest. She was given a ticket and fined $50 before being released. Dawson was arrested back in 2004 for protesting at the Republican National Convention.
Democracy Spring is a set of ongoing rallies planned to protest the influence of big money in politics, demanding the overturn of the controversial Citizens United Supreme Court case. Campaign finance reform, as well as other financial issues of income inequality and accessible education, have been a large part of Sanders’ political platform. Dawson has been a celebrity spokesman for the Sanders’ campaign, introducing him before a recent campaign rally in New York City, as well as stumping for him on social media.
Dawson used yesterday’s arrest as a launching point to talk about the issues that brought her to the protest, including solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters. “The police were really great with us, really lovely. I have to say that is not the case for so many people: Dreamers, Black Lives Matter activists, so many people are not seeing this kind of courageousness,” she said.
Dressed in a jacket with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ face on it, the actress was arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding after crossing police lines at a Democracy Spring protest. She was given a ticket and fined $50 before being released. Dawson was arrested back in 2004 for protesting at the Republican National Convention.
Democracy Spring is a set of ongoing rallies planned to protest the influence of big money in politics, demanding the overturn of the controversial Citizens United Supreme Court case. Campaign finance reform, as well as other financial issues of income inequality and accessible education, have been a large part of Sanders’ political platform. Dawson has been a celebrity spokesman for the Sanders’ campaign, introducing him before a recent campaign rally in New York City, as well as stumping for him on social media.
Dawson used yesterday’s arrest as a launching point to talk about the issues that brought her to the protest, including solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters. “The police were really great with us, really lovely. I have to say that is not the case for so many people: Dreamers, Black Lives Matter activists, so many people are not seeing this kind of courageousness,” she said.
Advertisement