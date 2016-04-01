"On April 19, this state will be having a very important primary. If there is a large voter turnout we will win," Sanders said. "If we can win here in New York, we are going to make it to the White House."



That wasn't lost on many Sanders fans attending the rally.



“I got my whole family registered," said Oscar Salazar, a 20-year-old supporter who had a shirt featuring a montage of the candidate's face and a "Free Bernie Hugs" sign. Salazar, who is from Westchester County, said he's been a Sanders supporter since the start of the senator's candidacy. "He's been on the right side of history, his whole life," he said.



Salazar dismissed the narrative that Sanders' base is dominated by older, white Americans. “A lot of people think it’s just white people supporting him, but every person I know, Hispanic, white, Black, are representing Bernie all the way," he said.