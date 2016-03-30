"On the Republican side, what we’re hearing is truly scary. When Donald Trump talks casually about using torture and allowing more countries to get nuclear weapons, or when Ted Cruz calls for treating American Muslims like criminals and racially profiling Muslim neighborhoods, that doesn’t make them sound strong. It makes them sound in over their heads. You know, loose cannons tend to misfire, and in a dangerous world, that’s not a gamble we can afford," Clinton said.



Jasmine Schoemberger and Elisa Pavanello, two roommates from Queens, both said foreign-policy experience is high up on their list of priorities in the 2016 race.



"She has a strong foreign-policy record and it's very important right now in this unstable world," said Schoemberger, a student.



Schoemberger said the fact that Clinton is a woman wasn't the most important factor. But Pavanello said it was "very important."



"She would be the first Madam President in the U.S., so it's a big thing," Pavanello, an intern at the United Nations, said.



Vy Higginsen, a lifelong Harlem resident, author, playwright, producer, and radio host, echoed this sentiment.



"It's important to me as a woman. I'm a person that has had a lot of firsts... I know how hard it is to break down the barriers, I know what it takes to get through the door and stay there. I have to respect her resilience, her commitment, and her experience to deliver not just words but actions," Higginsen said.



