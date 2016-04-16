Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may not have appeared on Fuller House, Netflix’s highly anticipated (if not necessarily beloved) reboot of the T.G.I.F. classic, Full House. But that doesn't mean that Tanner family loyalty isn't still alive and well — when it comes to fashion, that is.
At the TV Land Icon Awards in Santa Monica, CA, this week, actress Lori Loughlin, otherwise known as Aunt Becky, walked the red carpet in a beautifully minimalist blush-toned, strapless dress from the Olsen twins' Elizabeth and James line. Loughlin attended the awards to honor her on-screen husband (and our '90s crush), John Stamos, and she was bursting with Tanner family pride.
“How appropriate? I’m here giving John Stamos the Icon Award in an Elizabeth and James dress,” Loughlin told People. “We have come full circle!”
And no, in case you were wondering, it wasn't a gift from the designers. Loughlin told the magazine that though she wore the brand often, she would "never" ask for special treatment from her former on-screen nieces. “I’ve never asked. I never would. Went to the store and bought it!”
