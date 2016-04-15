Lena Dunham isn't afraid to get real on Instagram. The Girls creator uses the platform to spark conversations on serious topics such as mental health, egregious photoshopping, and the woes of over-plucked eyebrows. But another part of why we love Lena is that the girl knows how to embrace her silly side. Or, in this case, her "wet n' wild" side.
The actress and author got silly in the best way in a couple of Instagram posts on Thursday: Dunham shared a shot of herself in full mermaid mode. The oceanic costume, courtesy of NYC talk-show host Chris Gethard, is impressive. "Lest you were concerned that I didn't get the chance to dress as a mermaid today," Dunham wrote, "thank you Chris Gethard Show for making my wet n' wild dreams come true." The 29-year-old does look like she belongs under the sea, what with her pastel, scaled bottom and shimmery bikini top — plus a pink wig and lavender lips.
Advertisement
The star also shared a closeup of her maritime makeup and starfish hairpiece. "For those who don't know, us mermaids have lips of the palest blue — though some of us choose to hide our natural lip shade with goop and gloss. Not me! 100% natural mermaid!" she wrote.
Advertisement