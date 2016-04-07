Dunham explained that she often faces pushback from fans over these love letters to Khloé. “Something that makes me angry is that sometimes I’ll Instagram about Khloé,” Dunham said, “and people will be like, ‘Those Kardashians aren’t what you represent!’”



Au contraire, Dunham said. She looks up to the Kardashians and thinks we could all stand to be inspired by their work ethic and their love of family.



"Well, they're awesome entrepreneurs who are all about sisterhood and connection," Dunham said. "So yeah, they are."



Here's to hoping Dunham gets invited to the Kardashians' next sister Sunday and Instagrams the whole thing.