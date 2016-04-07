Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter has a lot of fans, but there is one in particular of whom the Girls star is particularly proud.
During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Dunham told the host that she received "the only praise from the only source."
"Khloé Kardashian tweeted us," she said.
Specifically, Kardashian tweeted at Dunham and her Lenny partner, Jenni Konner, last month to let them know, "I was in a meeting with a bunch of men & they referenced lennyletter.com. That was pretty cool! Jenni and Lena you rock!"
Dunham made it clear the lovefest goes both ways, revealing she's big fan of Kardashian and her app.
"It inspires us," Dunham told Meyers, "and we're now both gonna get memory foam bath mats."
Dunham has actually made a habit of praising Khloé, calling her the "peak Kardashinan" and sharing tweets and Instagram posts to celebrate her. Here's one recent example.
Dunham explained that she often faces pushback from fans over these love letters to Khloé. “Something that makes me angry is that sometimes I’ll Instagram about Khloé,” Dunham said, “and people will be like, ‘Those Kardashians aren’t what you represent!’”
Au contraire, Dunham said. She looks up to the Kardashians and thinks we could all stand to be inspired by their work ethic and their love of family.
"Well, they're awesome entrepreneurs who are all about sisterhood and connection," Dunham said. "So yeah, they are."
Here's to hoping Dunham gets invited to the Kardashians' next sister Sunday and Instagrams the whole thing.
