Trump says he is "totally against abortion." While he previously described himself as pro-choice, Trump now says he supports a ban on the procedure , with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk. The wealthy businessman recently garnered national attention for suggesting that if a ban on abortions was enacted, women who sought the procedure should be punished. He later backtracked on that statement. Still, Trump also says he supports Planned Parenthood's "very good work for millions of women," though he doesn't stand behind the abortion services the organization provides."As far as Planned Parenthood is concerned, I'm pro-life, I'm totally against abortion having to do with Planned Parenthood," Trump said earlier this year . "But millions and millions of women — cervical cancer, breast cancer — are helped by Planned Parenthood. So you can say whatever you want, but they have millions of women going through Planned Parenthood that are helped greatly."