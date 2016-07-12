See Kendall + Kylie's Debut Handbag Collection In Full

UPDATE: Kendall and Kylie Jenner first announced their namesake label's foray into premium handbags in April. Today, the inaugural drop hits shelves at Saks Fifth Avenue. As promised, this collection is meant to be a more accessible entryway into the famous siblings' style sensibilities. So, many of the bags include staple elements from their own closets: muted colorways, leather, faux-fur accents, and furry keychains. (The latter are inspired by — and carry the likeness of — Kylie's own dogs, Bambi and Norman.) The designs aren't terribly inventive or unusual, but they'll surely be a hit among the Jenners' fan base: In the few short hours since the collection went live, some styles are already selling out. If you really want to get your hands on a particular item, though, additional stockists (and colorways) are coming in August — Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, and Shopbop will soon carry the sisters' accessories, among other high-end retailers.
Ahead, see Kendall + Kylie Collection's first handbag range in full.
This story was originally published on April 11, 2016.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are adding yet another category to their expanding contemporary line, Kendall + Kylie Collection — handbags.
This isn't an entirely surprising development: The sisters' contemporary label launched with more shoe styles than clothing items (the kicks were manufactured by Marc Fisher), and shortly after announced a forthcoming eyewear range. With the duo's clear interest in the accessories realm, handbags were the obvious next frontier — on top of already being a favorite category for the Jenner gals.
Like the rest of the collection, the Kendall + Kylie handbags are inspired by the Jenners' actual wardrobes, to give customers a (slightly) more affordable access point to their luxury label-packed style sensibilities. On top of drawing from their own personal aesthetics, the sisters are said to have been inspired by their favorite travel destinations: Big Sur, Tokyo, and London.
There are 18 bag styles total, ranging from bag charms (a Kendall staple) to an on-trend leather backpack and bucket bag, as well as more traditional silhouettes, like an oversized clutch and a satchel. As far as pricing goes, nothing's over $450, and the least expensive piece rings up at $75.
Aspirational, but not absolutely exorbitant.
So far, we've only gotten a look at one of the items — a boxy, black-and-white number (below). Imagery for the other 17 bags will drop in the fall, when the collection officially arrives in stores.
You can expect to see Kendall + Kylie handbags at retailers that already carry the main collection, like Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Shopbop, in August. Until then, you can likely look forward to more teasers of this and other brand developments on Snapchat.