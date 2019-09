Where The Candidates Stand On Equal Pay

Hillary Clinton

At a New Hampshire town hall in January, Kasich reportedly suggested that equal pay isn't necessarily good for women, because they can telecommute during maternity leave. In October, Kasich also suggested that the pay gap is " based on experience. "The one thing we need to do for working women is to give them the flexibility to be able to work at home online," Kasich said in January, according to the Dispatch. "The reason why that's important is, when women take maternity leave or time to be with the children, then what happens is they fall behind on the experience level, which means that the pay becomes a differential... And we need to accommodate women who want to be at home, having a healthy baby and in fact being involved, however many years they want to take care of the family."