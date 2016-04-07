Jennifer Lawrence Picked Her Golden Globes Dress Based On Her Period

Jennifer Lawrence and her #nofilter mentality are back. This time, she's talking that time of the month. In the cover story for the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, the actress opened up (obviously) to editor Laura Brown about her love life ("Sex? Someone explain to me what it is," she says.), money ("I try not to be too sensitive to the 'poor rich girl' jokes,"), and, of all things, her period.
When discussing her red-carpet attire (which, thus far, has consisted predominately of Dior), Lawrence explains just how she landed on the gown she wore to the Golden Globes in January: "That was my plan-B dress," she tells the magazine, explaining that, of the two dresses, this one worked best while she was (as Cher Horowitz calls it) "surfing the crimson wave."
"Plan A was a dress that I couldn't wear because awards season is synced with my menstrual cycle, and it has been for years," she continues. As for the dress she did wear: "It was loose at the front. And I didn't have to worry about sucking anything in. The other dress was really tight, and I'm not going to suck in my uterus. I don't have to do that."
Leave it to Lawrence to get candid with how she picked out her dress — and to not give the same old "my stylist picked it out" response (though we know the words coming out of her mouth could never be that generic). And while it wasn't the matchy-matchy look we were hoping for with BFF Amy Schumer, it was definitely a Dior look we could get behind. Now, where's her next campaign?
"Plan A was a dress that I couldn't wear because awards season is synced with my menstrual cycle, and it has been for years," she continues. As for the dress she did wear: "It was loose at the front. And I didn't have to worry about sucking anything in. The other dress was really tight, and I'm not going to suck in my uterus. I don't have to do that."
Leave it to Lawrence to get candid with how she picked out her dress — and to not give the same old "my stylist picked it out" response (though we know the words coming out of her mouth could never be that generic). And while it wasn't the matchy-matchy look we were hoping for with BFF Amy Schumer, it was definitely a Dior look we could get behind. Now, where's her next campaign?
Advertisement