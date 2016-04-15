When you hear the name "Leonardo," who is the first person that comes to mind? If his last name is DiCaprio, we don't blame you. He's a bona fide movie star, a founding member of "The Pussy Posse," and (finally) an Oscar-winning actor.
But we're here to talk about the OG Leonardo. Leonardo da Vinci.
Where to begin? He was a scientist, mathematician, engineer, inventor, anatomist, painter, sculptor, architect, botanist, musician, and writer. He was born April 15, 1452, and his artistic legacy has endured over five long centuries.
Did you know that DiCaprio was named after Leonardo da Vinci? DiCaprio's mother chose the name Leo because she, an art-lover herself, was staring at a Leonardo painting when she first felt her baby kick. (Note to self for future baby-name inspiration: Leonardos seem destined for success.) Beyond international recognition, a shared forename, and Italian heritage, the two Leos are quite different. Whether you're a novice art historian or a painterly pro, it's time to learn more about the man referred to as the greatest artist of all time.
A true Renaissance man, Leonardo experimented in various industries, constantly striving to create and engineer something new. His interests had no bounds; his talents no limit. Whether you minored in art history but forgot everything (like me), or are in the mood to appreciate some seriously amazing art, here are the eight most iconic works by Leonardo da Vinci — the second most important Leo in your life.
But we're here to talk about the OG Leonardo. Leonardo da Vinci.
Where to begin? He was a scientist, mathematician, engineer, inventor, anatomist, painter, sculptor, architect, botanist, musician, and writer. He was born April 15, 1452, and his artistic legacy has endured over five long centuries.
Did you know that DiCaprio was named after Leonardo da Vinci? DiCaprio's mother chose the name Leo because she, an art-lover herself, was staring at a Leonardo painting when she first felt her baby kick. (Note to self for future baby-name inspiration: Leonardos seem destined for success.) Beyond international recognition, a shared forename, and Italian heritage, the two Leos are quite different. Whether you're a novice art historian or a painterly pro, it's time to learn more about the man referred to as the greatest artist of all time.
A true Renaissance man, Leonardo experimented in various industries, constantly striving to create and engineer something new. His interests had no bounds; his talents no limit. Whether you minored in art history but forgot everything (like me), or are in the mood to appreciate some seriously amazing art, here are the eight most iconic works by Leonardo da Vinci — the second most important Leo in your life.