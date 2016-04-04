Disney Is Now Making Designer Swimwear, With Trina Turk

There's another Disney collab coming out soon, and it might impact your poolside and beachfront style. The wait is almost over for the Finding Nemo sequel, Finding Dory, which hits theaters on June 17, and besides (re)watching the trailer and obsessing over the new characters, there's another way to get amped for the aquatic-themed flick: with some swim-centric gear inspired by it. The line — a partnership with Trina Turk — is Disney's first foray into designer swimwear, according to Josh Silverman, executive vice president, global licensing, of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.
The California-based designer is best known for her bright, peppy prints, which she's utilized beyond her namesake line for collaborations with brands like Banana Republic (she's also decked out Malibu Barbie in her Palm Springs-ish patterns). For this pair-up, Turk created oceanic prints based on some of the backdrops spotted in Finding Dory. "The inspiration for the print came from the film’s background art, with Dory and Nemo swimming through bright, multicolored seaweed, coral, and anemones against an aqua background," she said in a statement. "These cheerful surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for Dory and her friends in this exclusive print."
Unsurprisingly, the capsule is focused on beachwear: swim separates, cover-ups, sun hats, and other accessories. Select swim pieces hit Trina Turk's e-commerce today, and the collection will roll out at the brand's boutiques, as well as Disney's online store and retailers like Macy's and Lord & Taylor throughout April. Prices start at $48 for a cosmetics case, and top out at $228 for a romper.
Though this is Disney's first fancy swimwear launch, it has taken a higher end approach to its film-and-fashion mashups lately. Back in December, Disney and Bloomingdale's tasked 11 designers and brands — including Rag & Bone, Cynthia Rowley, and Opening Ceremony — with reinterpreting the costumes of iconic Star Wars characters for charity. Last week, the live-action version of Jungle Book got the Kenzo treatment (with Shere Khan replacing the brand's signature tiger emblem), leading up to the film's April 15 premiere.
The Trina Turk x Finding Dory collab could be yet another reason to look forward to swimsuit season.
